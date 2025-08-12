RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $8.47. RE/MAX shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 245,924 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.17.

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

