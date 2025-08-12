Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 514,916 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

