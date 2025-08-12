Financial Review: SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SecureAlert and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SecureAlert alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -3.91% -11.32% 3.54% Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SecureAlert and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dynatrace 0 6 15 1 2.77

Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $62.5652, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than SecureAlert.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SecureAlert and Dynatrace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $36.89 million 0.07 -$3.08 million ($0.12) -1.93 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.17 $483.68 million $1.63 28.23

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than SecureAlert. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats SecureAlert on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

(Get Free Report)

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureAlert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureAlert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.