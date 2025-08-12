Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $5.65. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 19,502 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

