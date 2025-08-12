Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 112,530 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 908,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 204,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 119.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $616.11 million, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

