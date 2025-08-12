Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.12% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $497.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.47. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

