RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RNR opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.33.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.