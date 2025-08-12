Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after buying an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $95,786,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30,393.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,513,000 after buying an additional 369,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

