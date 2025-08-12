Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $85,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

