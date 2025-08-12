CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $426.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.99 and its 200-day moving average is $426.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of -618.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $235.60 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

