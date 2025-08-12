Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 9,832 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Criteo worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,282.80. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $320,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

