Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

