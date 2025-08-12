Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

