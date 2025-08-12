Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.