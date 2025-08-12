Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 12,976 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 91.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALX

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.