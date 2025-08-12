Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

