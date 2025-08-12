Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after buying an additional 370,560 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after buying an additional 339,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 579,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,309,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,207,000 after buying an additional 299,929 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5%

EMR stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.