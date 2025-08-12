Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Red Violet in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDVT

Red Violet Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 676,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Violet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Red Violet by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 252,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 222,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.