Wall Street Zen Upgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.84 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $180.31 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

