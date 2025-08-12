SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research set a $10.00 price target on SURO Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SURO Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.50. The company has a market cap of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.80. SURO Capital has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2,015.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in SURO Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SURO Capital by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 356,653 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SURO Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SURO Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SURO Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

