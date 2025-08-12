Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Synaptics by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synaptics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Synaptics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 197,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

