Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.56 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $25,366.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $62,532. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,267 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $125,197.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 190,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,870.38. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,063. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Upwork by 415.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,235.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

