DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

