Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $602.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $393.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

