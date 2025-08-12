Wall Street Zen Upgrades Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.20. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 233.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 850.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Viasat by 74.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.