Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Interface Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This trade represents a 54.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,497 shares of company stock worth $2,437,913. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 221,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Interface by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

