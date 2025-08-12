Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of CELH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $255,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,237.86. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,141 shares of company stock worth $52,241,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after buying an additional 298,565 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

