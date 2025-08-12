Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.04. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee PowerCats had a negative net margin of 96.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile
Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.
