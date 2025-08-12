Wall Street Zen Downgrades Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

WEST stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $522,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 346,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,944.15. This represents a 25.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

