Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Traeger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Traeger

Traeger Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of COOK opened at $1.36 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 176,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 14,228,779 shares in the company, valued at $20,774,017.34. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 730,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.