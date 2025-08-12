Wall Street Zen Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,627,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,612,000 after acquiring an additional 934,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,646,000 after buying an additional 836,314 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,626,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,333,000 after buying an additional 359,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,636,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

