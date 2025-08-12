Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Stock Up 5.8%

PTLO stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares in the company, valued at $526,041.60. The trade was a 65.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 130,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,320. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.