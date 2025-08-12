AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

AerSale Stock Up 3.3%

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.54. AerSale has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AerSale by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

