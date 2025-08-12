Wall Street Zen Downgrades CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, D Boral Capital downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.71. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CorMedix by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

