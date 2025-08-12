DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,606,625. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.