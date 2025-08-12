Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.79). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 366,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
