Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,924 shares of company stock worth $1,143,369. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.