Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $208.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

