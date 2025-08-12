Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CIM opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 117.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 508.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

