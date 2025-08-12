Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cricut

Cricut Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Cricut has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,871,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,568.75. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,925 over the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cricut by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cricut by 94.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cricut by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cricut by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.