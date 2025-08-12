CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 567,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

