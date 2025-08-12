FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 12,795.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

