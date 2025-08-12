Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Klaviyo Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.05 on Friday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,156 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $390,571.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 711,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,293.05. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,418 shares of company stock worth $268,580,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after buying an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,019,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 267,845 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 38.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 627,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,851,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 592,884 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

