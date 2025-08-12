Figma (NYSE:FIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Figma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $81.65 on Friday. Figma has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $142.92.

Get Figma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Figma news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $86,869,750.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159,285.44. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at $26,312,896. The trade was a 79.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.