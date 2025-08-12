Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Ostin Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ OST opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
