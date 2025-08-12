Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OST opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

