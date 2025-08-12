HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
HUHUTECH International Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUHU opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. HUHUTECH International Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUHUTECH International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of HUHUTECH International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About HUHUTECH International Group
HUHUTECH International Group, Inc designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.
