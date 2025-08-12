DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DeFi Development in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DeFi Development in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DeFi Development stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. DeFi Development has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of -7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64.

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

