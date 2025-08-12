Wall Street Zen Upgrades RXO (NYSE:RXO) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RXO has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.68.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,224 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1,728.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 251.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

