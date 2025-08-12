AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AAON Trading Down 10.5%

AAON stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAON has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

