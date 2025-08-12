Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.32 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $249,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 674,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,980. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 10,876 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $166,729.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,389,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,295,546.86. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,616. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphatec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 405,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Alphatec by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 26,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

